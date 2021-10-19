Jamaica wins big at 2021 World Travel Awards

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica and several players in the local tourism industry have emerged big winners at this year's prestigious World Travel Awards.

The island was named the 'Caribbean's Leading Destination' and 'Caribbean's Leading Cruise Destination,' while the Jamaica Tourist Board was named the 'Caribbean's Leading Tourist Board'.

The island was also victorious in two new categories: 'Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination' and 'Caribbean's Leading Nature Destination'.

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, expressed delight at this recognition, sharing that, “Jamaica is truly honoured to be recognized in this way by the esteemed World Travel Awards group. Indeed, these accolades are a testament to the confidence the global travel industry has in Jamaica and all we have to offer.”

“I humbly accept these awards on behalf of the hardworking team at the Ministry of Tourism, the Jamaica Tourist Board and our other public bodies as well as all our tourism partners. I also wish to thank all of our stakeholders who have remained committed during these uncertain times, who emerged winners. Brand Jamaica is indeed very strong and I am so proud of all we have accomplished together,” he said.

The hotel and attractions sub-sectors also walked away winners, with Dunn's River Falls named the 'Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction' and Eclipse at Half Moon, also receiving the 'Caribbean's Leading New Hotel' accolade.

Sandals Resorts International was also a big winner. The group was named the 'Caribbean's Leading Hotel Brand', with the winners among its Jamaican portfolio including Sandals South Coast ('Caribbean's Leading Honeymoon Resort'); Sandals Montego Bay ('Jamaica's Leading Resort') and Beaches Negril ('Jamaica's Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort').

Other hospitality winners included Round Hill Hotel & Villas ('Caribbean's Leading Villa Resort' and 'Jamaica's Leading Hotel'); GoldenEye ('Caribbean's Leading Boutique Resort'); Fleming Villa ('Caribbean's Leading Luxury Hotel Villa'); Jamaica Inn ('Caribbean's Leading Luxury All Suite Resort'); Strawberry Hill ('Jamaica's Leading Boutique Hotel); Spanish Court Hotel ('Jamaica's Leading Business Hotel'); Tryall Club ('Caribbean's Leading Hotel Residences'); Margaritaville ('Caribbean's Leading Entertainment Venue'); Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall ('Jamaica's Leading Conference Hotel'); Half Moon ('Jamaica's Leading Luxury Resort') and Jamaica's Sangster International Airport, as the 'Caribbean's Leading Airport.'

Other successful entities included Club MoBay ('Caribbean's Leading Airport Lounge'); Island Car Rentals (Caribbean's Leading Independent Car Rental Company); Montego Bay Convention Centre ('Caribbean's Leading Meetings & Conference Centre'); Island Routes ('Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tour Operator'); GO! Jamaica Travel ('Caribbean's Leading DMC' & 'Caribbean's Leading Tour Operator').

Meanwhile, Port Royal was named 'Caribbean's Leading Tourism Development Project'; Port of Montego Bay selected 'Caribbean's Leading Home Port'; and Port of Falmouth voted 'Caribbean's Leading Cruise Port'.

World Travel Awards is regarded as the leading authority that recognises and rewards excellence in travel and tourism. It was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.