Jamaica wins major accolades at World Travel Awards Winners Day

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica secured several major accolades during a special World Travel Awards Winners Day presentation in Dubai on Thursday.

In addition to being named the 'World's Leading Cruise Destination,', Jamaica also nabbed awards for 'World's Leading Family Destination,' and 'World's Leading Wedding Destination' for 2021 by the World Travel Awards, the global authority that recognises and honours excellence in travel and tourism.

Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett was on hand to accept the coveted awards.

“It is an honour for Jamaica to receive these accolades, which represents the strength and resilience of our tourism sector. It has indeed been a challenging two years, but we have risen above the adversities, using creative means to ensure that destination Jamaica remains top of mind in the travel market,” he said. “All our hardworking stakeholders have toiled together and it is wonderful that Jamaica and our industry leaders are being recognised in this way by such an esteemed organisation.”

Several Jamaican-based tourism entities also secured major awards.

Sandals Resorts International was named 'World's Leading All-Inclusive Company,' while its Beaches Resorts secured the title of 'World's Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort Brand.' Island Routes Caribbean Adventures was also named 'World's Leading Caribbean Attraction Company.'

Fleming Villa at GoldenEye has been named the 'World's Leading Luxury Hotel Villa.' Round Hill Hotel & Villas has been dubbed the 'World's Leading Villa Resort.' The Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), based at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Jamaica, secured the award for the 'World's Leading Tourism Initiative.'

Club Mobay at Sangster International Airport, has been named the 'Caribbean's Leading Airport Lounge' for 2021, while Sangster International Airport has been named the 'Caribbean's Leading Airport.'

The Historic Naval Dock in Port Royal has been named the 'Caribbean's Leading Tourism Development Project'; Port of Montego Bay selected 'Caribbean's Leading Home Port'; and Port of Falmouth voted 'Caribbean's Leading Cruise Port.' Dunn's River Falls was named the 'Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction.'

In the build-up to the Winners Day, Jamaica was recently named the 'Caribbean's Leading Destination,' 'Caribbean's Leading Cruise Destination,' the 'Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination,' and the 'Caribbean's Leading Nature Destination' for 2021, while the Jamaica Tourist Board was named the 'Caribbean's Leading Tourist Board.'

The World Travel Awards was founded in 1993 to recognise, reward, and celebrate achievement in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised worldwide as the pinnacle of industry achievement. This year, the World Travel Awards marks its 28th anniversary.