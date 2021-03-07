Jamaica working with US to stem crime, says Ambassador Marks

WASHINGTON, United States — Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks kicked off her town hall style online meeting with the Diaspora on Thursday, by assuring Jamaicans that the government is working aggressively to implement all aspects of the Plan Secure Jamaica initiative, aimed at dealing with the crime problem facing the country.

She told the hundreds of Jamaicans, who gathered by way of video conference to participate in the launch of the monthly online programme, 'Let's Connect with Ambassador Marks,' that measures to deal with crime on the island remains of highest priority on the agenda of the Jamaican Government.

She observed that crime was a long-standing and complex issue, and the government was working aggressively to implement immediate as well as long-term measures to deal with the problem.

Marks said it is recognised that the island's drugs and guns problems in particular, are directly related to Jamaica's strategic location between the USA and Central America, the major sources of demand and supply of these contrabands.

As such there are identified areas of mutual cooperation and the Jamaican Government is continuing actions and dialogue with the United States Government aimed at strengthening Jamaica's ability to manage this crime monster.

“What I can say from our instructions at the Embassy, is that we have put a particular focus with working with the United States Government on Jamaica's initiative called 'Plan Secure Jamaica'. We were making significant strides in its implementation up to March last year, but with the advent of COVID-19 pandemic, on both sides we had to reprioritise to address the same. But I am confident that by April, next month, we will get back on track with this continuing engagement and will be able to speak in more detail about the bi-lateral discussions/activities between the government of Jamaica and the government of the United States,” Marks said.