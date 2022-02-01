Jamaican-born Andre Dick appointed Senior VP of Seattle Children's

SEATTLE, Washington— Seattle Children's has appointed Jamaican-born Dr Andre Dick to the post of Senior Vice President (SVP) following his interim services in the position.

He has also been promoted to professor in the Department of Surgery at the University of Washington where he is said to be the first black full professor in the department.

Dr Dick joins two other appointments at Seattle Children's; surgeon-in-chief, Bonnie Fryzlewicz who was appointed SVP and chief nursing officer and Dr Jeff Ojemann who was appointed SVP and chief medical officer.

Dr Dick served at Seattle Children's since 2008, first as a surgeon in the Division of Transplant Surgery, then in 2016 as surgical director of Kidney Transplantation, in 2017 he became clinical director for the surgical inpatient unit, and in 2020 was appointed associate surgeon-in-chief.

Described as a champion of addressing racism and promoting an inclusive culture, Dick is the inaugural co-DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) advisor to the American Society of Transplant Surgeons executive council and is also co-leading Children's Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (HEDI) Education and Leadership Committee which is focused on providing anti-racism education and training opportunities for our workforce.

“He brings this vital lens to his role as surgeon-in-chief, where he is responsible for Seattle Children's surgical operations, ensuring all aspects of operative care function safely, equitably and efficiently. Dr Dick will also focus on addressing the impact of Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) to deliver more equitable care to the patients and families we serve, as well as expanding our clinical capacity,” a release from the organisation stated.

Dr Dick attributed his accomplishments to the contributions and sacrifices of his wife, and family.