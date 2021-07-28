Jamaican-born Swiss sprinter out of Olympics after ban reinstated

TOKYO, Japan – Jamaican-born Swiss sprinter Alex Wilson has had his provisional suspension reinstated “with immediate effect” and has been ruled ineligible to compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games, it was announced earlier Wednesday.

Wilson, a European Championship medallist who represented Switzerland at the last two Wold Championships, in England in 2017 and Qatar in 2019, had been banned earlier this year but appealed the decision and was allowed to compete.

The 30-year-old sprinter tested positive for the banned steroid trenbolone in an out-of-competition test on March 15.

He had initially challenged the test result, arguing that the drug was contained in contaminated beef he ate at a Jamaican restaurant in the United States. He was provisionally suspended in March.

However a Swiss Olympic disciplinary panel lifted his suspension in early July.

The World Anti-Doping Agency and Athletics Integrity Unit appealed that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which on Wednesday upheld the initial suspension.

According to CAS, “The CAS Panel noted that the test applied by the Disciplinary Chamber of Swiss Olympic was whether the positive finding could have been caused by the consumption of contaminated beef.

“Such criterion is not in line with the applicable rules of Anti-doping Switzerland which provide that the test is to determine whether it is likely or probable that the positive finding was caused by the consumption of contaminated beef.

“The Panel was therefore satisfied that the conditions to impose a provisional suspension were met.

“The Panel concluded that the provisional suspension imposed on the Athlete on 28 April 2021 should not have been lifted by the Disciplinary Chamber of Swiss Olympic. It follows that the decision of the Disciplinary Chamber of Swiss Olympic dated 2 July 2021 is set aside and the provisional suspension shall be reinstated with immediate effect.”

Wilson has personal bests of 10.08 seconds in the 100m and 19.98 seconds in the 200m, both Swiss national records set on June 30 2019. He stunned the track and field world on July 18when he ran 9.84 seconds (1.9m/s) and 19.89 (1.8m/s) at a meet in Atlanta, Georgia, but the times have not been officially recognised, reportedly due to the discovery of glitches in the technical equipment used at the stadium.