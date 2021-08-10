Jamaican-born US congressional hopeful grateful for national award

Jamaican-born US congressional hopeful grateful for national awardTuesday, August 10, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaican-born Democratic hopeful for the United States Congress and former Mayor of Broward County, Florida, Dale Holness, has expressed gratitude to the Jamaican people for conferring him with the honour of a national award.
Holness is the recipient of the Order of Distinction commander class for his work in the Diaspora.
Holness, who will throw his hat in the race for the congressional seat for Florida's 20th Congressional District, was speaking at an awards ceremony for outstanding Jamaicans in South Florida organised by the City of Miami Gardens.
“I am very grateful to be awarded by my Jamaican brothers and sisters with the commander of distinction honour. It is truly a great feeling from the great people of an outstanding country,” Holness said.
During his tenure as Broward County Mayor, Holness has led trade missions to Jamaica and has worked with investment promotions entity the Jamaica Promotions Corporation, (Jampro) to open up avenues for US based investors to invest in Jamaica.
If elected to the US congress, Holness will be the first Jamaican-born individual to serve in that capacity. He promised to continue promoting investment in Jamaica if elected to congress.
“I will keep working to enhance relationships between the United States and the rest of the world including Jamaica. There are tremendous opportunities to do business with emerging markets, particularly Africa,” Holness said.
Holness is a real estate broker by profession. His entry into representational politics saw him winning the vote to serve as Commissioner for the city of Lauderhill. He also served as vice-mayor during his tenure in Lauderhill. He then moved up to the post of Broward County Commissioner before being selected as mayor for the county, which boasts the largest population of Jamaicans in the state of Florida. He will demit office as Broward County Commissioner in order to be eligible for election to the US Congress.
He is considered a front runner for the congressional seat which will be up for grabs during the November 2 elections.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy