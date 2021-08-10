Jamaican-born US congressional hopeful grateful for national award

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaican-born Democratic hopeful for the United States Congress and former Mayor of Broward County, Florida, Dale Holness, has expressed gratitude to the Jamaican people for conferring him with the honour of a national award.

Holness is the recipient of the Order of Distinction commander class for his work in the Diaspora.

Holness, who will throw his hat in the race for the congressional seat for Florida's 20th Congressional District, was speaking at an awards ceremony for outstanding Jamaicans in South Florida organised by the City of Miami Gardens.

“I am very grateful to be awarded by my Jamaican brothers and sisters with the commander of distinction honour. It is truly a great feeling from the great people of an outstanding country,” Holness said.

During his tenure as Broward County Mayor, Holness has led trade missions to Jamaica and has worked with investment promotions entity the Jamaica Promotions Corporation, (Jampro) to open up avenues for US based investors to invest in Jamaica.

If elected to the US congress, Holness will be the first Jamaican-born individual to serve in that capacity. He promised to continue promoting investment in Jamaica if elected to congress.

“I will keep working to enhance relationships between the United States and the rest of the world including Jamaica. There are tremendous opportunities to do business with emerging markets, particularly Africa,” Holness said.

Holness is a real estate broker by profession. His entry into representational politics saw him winning the vote to serve as Commissioner for the city of Lauderhill. He also served as vice-mayor during his tenure in Lauderhill. He then moved up to the post of Broward County Commissioner before being selected as mayor for the county, which boasts the largest population of Jamaicans in the state of Florida. He will demit office as Broward County Commissioner in order to be eligible for election to the US Congress.

He is considered a front runner for the congressional seat which will be up for grabs during the November 2 elections.