Jamaican-born senior Navy officer charged with sexual battery on a child

LYNN HAVEN, Florida — A Jamaican-born Navy command senior chief is now facing sexual battery charges following allegations made by a teenager that he molested her multiple times at a Lynn Haven home in Florida.

The accused has been identified as 40-year-old Dwayne Gordon.

It is alleged that Gordon encouraged the teenager to sleep in his bed and then raped and molested her, a MyPanHandle news report said.

The report said Gordon was charged with sexual battery on a victim between 12 to 18 years old and faces five more sexual battery charges on a child 12 or older but under 18 by a person in a custodial authority.

It noted further that additional charges include “three separate counts of sexual battery no physical force — offender 18 years or older, the victim 12 years of age or older, but less than 18 years of age, lewd or lascivious battery, and lewd or lascivious molestation”.

Gordon, who reportedly enlisted in the Navy in 1998, was arrested in April.