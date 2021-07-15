Jamaican-born senior Navy officer charged with sexual battery on a child

Jamaican-born senior Navy officer charged with sexual battery on a childThursday, July 15, 2021
|
LYNN HAVEN, Florida — A Jamaican-born Navy command senior chief is now facing sexual battery charges following allegations made by a teenager that he molested her multiple times at a Lynn Haven home in Florida.
The accused has been identified as 40-year-old Dwayne Gordon.
It is alleged that Gordon encouraged the teenager to sleep in his bed and then raped and molested her, a MyPanHandle news report said.
The report said Gordon was charged with sexual battery on a victim between 12 to 18 years old and faces five more sexual battery charges on a child 12 or older but under 18 by a person in a custodial authority.
It noted further that additional charges include “three separate counts of sexual battery no physical force — offender 18 years or older, the victim 12 years of age or older, but less than 18 years of age, lewd or lascivious battery, and lewd or lascivious molestation”.
Gordon, who reportedly enlisted in the Navy in 1998, was arrested in April.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy