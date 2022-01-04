Jamaican Consulate in Miami closed for two days due to COVID-19 cases

Jamaican Consulate in Miami closed for two days due to COVID-19 casesTuesday, January 04, 2022
MIAMI, Florida— The Jamaican Consulate in Miami has been closed for two days because of several COVID-19 cases in the office.
The consulate will resume receiving members of the public on Wednesday, from 9 o'clock until midday.
Persons without appointments will not be accommodated.
A release from the consulate's website instructed potential visitors to visit their website www.jamaicacgmiami.org to schedule appointments.
All persons visiting The Consulate General are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing and hand sanitising requirements.
