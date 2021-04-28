Jamaican Diaspora in US joins call for George Wright's resignation

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Members of the Jamaican Diaspora in the United States have joined the call for the resignation of Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central, George Wright.

The statement from the Diaspora today, which was signed by 51 people, said, ''We, members of the Jamaican Diaspora listed below, wish to add our voices to the individuals and organisations in Jamaica that are calling for more transparency, accountability and stronger sanctions in the disturbing matters surrounding...Wright.''

''Although we live overseas, our hearts and souls are with our family, our friends and our loved ones in Jamaica. We are, therefore, deeply saddened to hear about worsening incidents of gender-based violence as well as violence against children, especially young girls,'' it continued.

''It is imperative that our leaders are transparent, accountable and display the highest standards of morality, especially in a context of extremely high levels of crime and violence. Recent reports that Jamaica has the highest murder rate in Latin America and the Caribbean (46.5 per 100,000 people) in 2020 is alarming! This is a deterrent for many in the Diaspora who want to invest or return to their beloved homeland,'' the statement noted.

"We, therefore, join the call for Mr Wright to resign as a Member of Parliament, as well as from the Jamaica Labour Party, with immediate effect,'' it said.