'Only God knows my name'

FLORIDA, USA – A federal jury in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday found an unidentified man, purportedly a Jamaican who was charged as John Doe, guilty of three counts of obstructing his deportation.

Doe, whose real name is yet to be ascertained, faces a maximum penalty of four years in prison for each count, stated a release from the US Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida on Wednesday.

The sentencing for the alleged Jamaican is set for May 16.

During the course of his illegal presence in the United States – dating as far back as 1985 – the man has used the names of Freddie Davis, Dave Davis, Patrick Melbourne, Frank Douglas, and Danny Brooks, among others.

According to the testimony and evidence presented at trial, Doe was first encountered by immigration authorities in January of 1985 in Miami, Florida.

At that time, he "attempted to enter the United States from Jamaica by claiming to be a US citizen named Freddie Davis," the US Attorney's Office said.

After determining that he was not an American citizen, Doe was returned to Jamaica.

Resolute in his attempts to enter the United States once more, Doe entered the country again via West Palm Beach, Florida in February, 1985.

Doe, on that occasion, claimed "to be a citizen of the Bahamas" and used "a fraudulent Bahamian passport in the name of Joseph Gordon". He was subsequently deported to Jamaica once more.

"Sometime later, at an unknown place and time, Doe successfully entered the United States illegally and was encountered by immigration authorities in Dallas in September 1988, after serving a prison sentence," the release said.

Doe changed his story again by falsely informing law enforcement officials that his name was Joseph Gordon and explained that he was an American citizen "born in St Thomas, US Virgin Islands, but later said that he was a citizen of the Bahamas".

READ: 'John Doe' convicted in US fraud case believed to be from Jamaica

Doe later appeared before an immigration judge and was ordered deported from the United States for a third time.

"... But he was not deported at that time," the US Attorney's Office was quoted as stating in the release, while failing to provide reasons why the deportation failed to proceed.

In June 2018, after completing a prison sentence in Florida, Doe was taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Miami, this time using the name Ricardo Jones, the name under which he was convicted.

Deportation was again being considered, but because Doe's true identity could not "conclusively be determined, the Jamaican authorities told ICE they needed more information to verify that he was a Jamaican citizen", evidence and testimony at the trial said.

Over the next several months, ICE and Jamaican authorities attempted to determine Doe's true identity but were unsuccessful.

Doe continued to obstruct his deportation and was repeatedly warned that he could be charged with same.

The unidentified man was scheduled for an interview with the Jamaican consulate on January 18, 2019, but he refused to speak to them.

Then, an ICE officer intervened and enquired his name, to which Doe allegedly responded: "Only God knows my name."

He was transferred to ICE custody in Baker County that month.

By March 2019, ICE again attempted to obtain a travel document to deport Doe to Jamaica.

"The Jamaican consulate once again informed ICE that it could not issue a travel document for Doe, because there was no conclusive evidence that Doe was a citizen of Jamaica," stated the US Attorney's Office.

ICE again made three further attempts to obtain Doe's cooperation to identify him on April 17, June 20, and July 23, 2019, but he refused to comply, claiming that he needed an attorney to advise him.

Doe was indicted on October 24, 2019, for three counts of obstructing his deportation.

This case was investigated by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations.