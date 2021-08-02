Jamaican Pick 3 gamers attempt to cash in on 1-2-3, but…

KINGSTON, Jamaica – While some Jamaicans were busy making funny memes about brooms and 1-2-3 sweeps, other Jamaicans were seeking to cash in on the biggest rake of the year – a tachycardiac, nail-biting match up of a trio of in-form female Jamaican athletes contesting the Olympic 100 metres final in Japan.

So on Saturday, when Jamaica took home all three medals in the 100-mere women's track final at the Tokyo Olympics, with defending champion Elaine Thompson-Herah leading the pack to become the fastest woman alive, many Jamaicans thought that 'The Man' would play 1-2-3 in the Pick 3 game to align with the laws of the gambling universe, bowing to the 'Mother of All Rakes'.

But, as luck would have it, 'The Man' didn't play the most obvious of rakes, but played 4-2-3 in the morning as if to mock punters who thought that they had finally "sight the rake".

"The Man trick we once again," one disappointed punter wailed.

But that observation did little to blunt the carnival atmosphere of clanging pot covers and unbridled jubilation that washed over the island.

"Jamaica's favorite games continue to be well loved and well played. We salute the efforts and successes of all our athletes, in particular our spectacular 1,2,3 finish today (Saturday)," stated Xesus Johnston, CEO of Pick Prime Sports Jamaica Limited, the Supreme Ventures subsidiary which handles the product.

A rake is the intense feeling of being on the very brink of a powerful epiphany, or revelation of a winning number based on 'reading' an event that has occurred or some insight based on a dream or some other mystical interaction. The rake will then influence the number that the punter will play in a game of chance popular in the Jamaican society, such as Pick 3 or Cash Pot. It's the germ of a "crazy idea" and fortunes have been won and lost on such rakes.

"Our punters definitely took their cue from the awesome threesome and played 1,2,3 in Pick 3, further cementing the country's strong cultural connection to our games. Jamaicans' actions are heavily influenced by what happens around us and our experiences as a people. Success at Champs and Olympics, a dream or strange event all act as rakes and influence the choice of numbers to play," Johnston observed.



"The alignment of gaming with culturally valued activities is known the world over but in Jamaica, we definitely "sight di rake!" Xesus Johnston CEO Prime Sports

Thompson-Herah finished the race in an Olympic record 10.61 seconds, the fastest time ever only behind the word record set by the late Florence Griffith Joyner, whose Olympic record, set at the 1988 Seoul Games, she broke.

It was somewhat similar to a Jamaican sweep of medals in the 100-metre race 13 years ago when three female athletes from the country held all spots on the podium at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, a feat overshadowed that year when Usain Bolt set his men's world record time of 9.69 seconds.