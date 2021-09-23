Jamaican army to get first woman chief, Lt Gen Meade retires

The Jamaican army will get its first woman Chief of Defence, Commodore Antonette Wemyss Gorman, as the current head, Lieutenant General Rocky Meade retires.

Wemyss Gorman will be promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral in January 2022.

General Meade served the Jamaica Defence Force for thirty-eight years. He was appointed Chief of Defence Staff in December 2016.

Gorman, 48, was among three senior Jamaica Defence Force officers who were interviewed for the position.

Wemyss Gorman is a career Officer whose twenty-nine years of service has been characterised by notable achievement and exceptional service to the JDF.

She has performed at the strategic level of command within her technical area of expertise and in other domains both internal and external to the JDF.

Wemyss Gorman holds a Master's Degree with distinction in National Security and Strategic Studies from the University of the West Indies.

Promoted to her current rank in December 2019, Wemyss-Gorman assumed the post of Force Executive Officer in January 2020.

She currently provides strategic guidance to the Force in support of the transformational vision of the Chief of Defence Staff.

She is also responsible for the establishment of the Caribbean Military Maritime Training Centre (CMMTC) and the Maritime Air and Cyber Command, which includes the JDF Coast Guard, the JDF Air wing and Special Forces.