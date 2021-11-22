Jamaican author publishes second novel

KINGSTON, Jamaica — When OBSERVER ONLINE first spoke with author Shamika Lindsay in 2019, she was beaming with pride, having just self-published her first book titled Popularity Rules. Since then, the 24-year-old has added two more books to her catalogue.

Speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE recently, Lindsay said her second book — Death to the Crown — a sequel to Popularity Rules, deals with much more mature and darker themes.

Read: Young author publishes Popularity Rules

The story still follows Jason Forbes but this time instead of dealing with his unwanted popularity, he is negotiating some serious issues, such as gang violence, that has been plaguing his community.

''It's a more mature version of the first one. They (the characters) grew up, but the reader got to grow with them and understand why they changed,'' Lindsay explained.

The St Hugh's High School alum said the idea for her first book was sparked while she was still in high school.

''The idea for the book came from seeing how persons would react to the idea of popularity. Because of that, I was always intrigued about what it would be like for a person who hates to be popular and wants to change it,'' she said.

She noted, however, that the sequel was born out of watching what was happening around her daily.

''A friend of mine told me that when he finished reading the book he felt so dazed because it felt so real,'' she said.

Unlike the tumultuous six-year journey to bring Popularity Rules to life, Lindsay said she began writing the sequel before the first book was even published.

''I stopped because I was more focused on getting that first book out and learning about self-publishing. So I didn't write anything for months,'' she said.

When she did begin writing again, it was during a global pandemic; something that the young author said made it easier for her to write.

''I could focus on something other than the reality that I was faced with… it was a good distraction from what was going on and how it made me feel,'' she explained.

She also began writing her third book, 'You make me sick… literally' during the pandemic. It tells the story of a small-town girl who moves to a big city to make a name for herself. She then mysteriously falls ill after being stuck in a thunderstorm with a stranger.

Lindsay said the experiences she's had since releasing her first novel were a major source of motivation to complete her other stories.

''I've met so many people from all over the world, people from different countries are reading it. It's mindblowing to me what can happen if you just take a leap and believe in yourself. It helped me to know what to expect and what to do differently,'' she said.

Her second is also self-published and so will her third. While the process was still tedious, Lindsay said it was easier because she knew what to expect.

Without the backing of an established publishing house, Lindsay is responsible for finding and paying for an editor and a graphic designer. She also has to ensure that the book is formatted correctly to be posted on the Amazon website.

She said that while it can be difficult, the benefits of self-publishing justify the hard work.

''You own all the rights to your book; when you're traditionally published you have to sell the rights to someone else. You also get to keep a majority of the royalties,'' she explained.

''While persons may frown on it because it is a lot more work, I think it is still something that can bring success. So, for now, I don't know if I'll go into traditional publishing,'' she noted

One thing that Lindsay does know for certain is that she hopes to one day be able to actualise her dream of being a full-time author.

“If I could I do it right now I would. This has been my dream since I've been having dreams,” she said.

For now, Lindsay said she is learning how to juggle being an author, working full-time and maintaining a healthy social life, something she admits she is not good at.

''I don't juggle well, I actually struggle. When my second book came out I was so exhausted. It's hard to juggle everything. And that's the thing with self-publishing, it's like the work never ends and you're just working, working, and it never ends. I hope I learn how to juggle because I can't,'' she said.

For Lindsay, this experience has taught her valuable life lessons.

''I've grown. I've learnt a lot about people and how they react to certain things. I've basically had to study people and understand how they interact with certain things. I've learnt how to deal with different personalities. I've also learnt discipline because even though you're self-published there are still deadlines,'' she added.