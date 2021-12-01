Jamaican awaiting extradition to St Lucia escapes jail a second time

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A man who allegedly escaped custody in St Lucia and fled to Jamaica and was captured has once again broken free from jail.

Orville Purnell, who was awaiting extradition to St Lucia, escaped custody from the Central Police lock-up this morning.

The 27-year-old is from Belgium Road, Buff Bay in Portland.

Purnell was arrested in Buff Bay, Portland on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, by investigators from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Fugitive Apprehension Team. He was arrested on a warrant for murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and escaping custody. These offences were allegedly committed in St Lucia in August of 2020.

According to investigators, Purnell escaped custody in St Lucia in October 2020 and subsequently fled to Jamaica, where it is believed he was hiding until his capture.

The Corporate Communications Unit of the Constabulary Force said Purnell is of dark complexion, medium build and approximately 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall. He has several tattoos on both arms.

At the time of his escape, he sported dreadlocks, however, investigators believe he may cut his locks.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Orville Purnell is being asked to contact the Central Police at (876) 922-8860, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.