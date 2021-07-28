Jamaican boxer Ricardo Brown brimming with confidence ahead of Olympic debut

TOKYO, Japan — Though he doesn’t appear the meanest or cockiest boxer one would have been around, Ricardo “Big12” Brown is sending a clear message and unequivocal that he wants the super heavyweight boxing gold medal here at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 6”7’ Jamaican held his final workout Wednesday and told the Jamaica Observer that he’s ready for all comers and, anyone who gets in his way, he will just have to remove them to get what he wants - the gold medal.

“Tomorrow (today) is going to be a difficult fight but you can look for the win from me because I’m going out there to destroy (him) and I’m going out there to advance to my next round because I want to get this and I have to get this for Jamaica,” said Brown.

He fights Indian Kumar Satish at around 12:18 pm Thursday here (10:18 pm Wednesday, Jamaica time) at the Kokugikan Arena.

“I need this so much until I don’t even know how to say it, but this is mine, I’m ready, physically ready and anyone comes (before me) I’m going to remove them from out of my way because this is mine,” he stressed.

The winner of the three-round bout advances to the quarter-finals, and Brown, though taking no chances, plans on being the aggressor and if the chance presents itself, plans to put the Indian to sleep.

“I look him up and I see how he fights, so I’m not really worried about him because I’m a boxer, I know how to box, so I want to go out there and box, unleash my right hand on him and if he slips I’m going to put him to sleep,” he said.

“I’m mentally prepared because right now my fitness level is up and I’ve been training so hard for this, so right now as you can see I’m here working out, my hand speed is better, so as I told you, anyone comes in my way I’m going to put them aside,” said the man who hails from Spanish Town, but now lives in Canada.

He said he has no anxiety, no nervousness.

“I’m ready. I’m never nervous,” he said.

Ian Burnett