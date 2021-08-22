Jamaican burn victim dies in the US

GEORGIA, USA – Nicola Clarke, who was allegedly doused with gasoline and set on fire by her boyfriend in Hanover in May, has died at a hospital in the United States.

Clarke, who was undergoing treatment for severe burns to her body, died Sunday at 5:20pm at the JMS Burn Center in Atlanta, Georgia, where doctors said she had "put up a very good fight".

Her family has expressed gratitude to Sanmerna Foundation, Doctors Hospital, Trinity Airline, GoFundMe donors, well-wishers in Jamaica and the world at large for supporting the family.

With the help of Sanmerna and other entities, special arrangements were made with Trinity Airline Ambulance to have Clarke, who was burnt beyond recognition, airlifted to the USA on May 27.

Clarke's sister, Natalie Feinberg, said "We are grateful as a family for all the calls, prayers and encouraging words. We are lost for words as a family."

"Continue to remember us in your prayers as we take the time to grieve. Violence against women must not be tolerated."

Police report that Clarke and a man said to be her spouse had an altercation at her business establishment in Great River on the border of Hanover and St James. He reportedly left and returned with the flammable substance, which he allegedly used to set Clarke on fire.

Clarke, who was engulfed by flames, escaped from the burning building with the assistance of residents who took her to a local hospital where she underwent treatment.