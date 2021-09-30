Jamaican businessman fined for illegally departing Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — A 38-year-old Jamaican businessman was on Wednesday fined GUY$20,000 (approximately J$14,133.76) after pleading guilty to illegally departing Guyana.

Payton Maurice Smith, a resident of Kingston, appeared before Number 51 Village Magistrate's Court on charges of illegal departure.

If he fails to pay the fine, Smith will serve the alternative sentence of three weeks in jail.

According to Guyana's Demerara Waves, Smith departed Guyana for Suriname without reporting to immigration authorities.

He was arrested by Surinamese authorities and sent back to Guyana.

He was subsequently arrested in Guyana on Monday, September 27, and charged two days later.