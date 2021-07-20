Jamaican caregiver, elderly American die in suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

MASSACHUSETTS, USA— A Jamaican woman and an elderly American woman she was providing care for reportedly died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts in the United States on the weekend.

Tonya McKinney, 38, of St Catherine, Jamaica, and Doris Gariepy, 91, of Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, were both found dead at a home on Mascuppic Trail, also in Tyngsborough on Saturday.

According to media reports, the Tynsborough police and the fire department responded with the Massachusetts State Police to a call at about 10:45 am Saturday regarding the two unresponsive women at the house.

The women were later pronounced dead.

Firefighters reported "dangerous levels of carbon dioxide" at the house, which was eventually ventilated.

Up to Sunday, the police and firefighters are still trying to identify "the cause of the dangerous levels of carbon monoxide," an Associated Press article indicted.

"This is an absolute tragedy and we will continue to work diligently to determine how this occurred," Tyngsborough Police Chief, Richard Howe said in a statement.

"On behalf of the department and the town of Tyngsborough, I would like to extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased," he added.