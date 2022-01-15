Jamaican charged with killing teen Burger King cashier during robbery in New York

NEW YORK, USA - A Jamaican immigrant has been slapped with multiple charges relating to the murder of a 19-year-old woman during a robbery at a Burger King in New York on Sunday.

Winston Glynn, 30, was charged with first-degree murder and robbery in relation to the killing of Kristal Bayron-Nieves at the fast food chain's store in East Harlem.

According to the New York Post, police sources said Glynn is not a US citizen and is from Jamaica. His listed address in the United States is Queens Days Inn.

Police investigators, aided by CCTV footage, tracked down and arrested Glynn on Thursday.

Allegations are that about 1:00 am on Sunday, an armed robber entered the restaurant and "pistol-whipped" a customer and punched the night manager in the face.

He reportedly then proceeded to the counter where Bayron-Nieves worked as a cashier.

The male robber demanded cash and the woman gave him US$100, but he was not satisfied.

He later shot Bayron-Nieves while she was crouched behind a second cash register she was attempting to open to give the robber more money. He later fled the scene.

Although Glynn worked at the same restaurant in 2020, investigators do not believe it was a targetted attack, the report said.

Police sources also informed the New York Post that Glynn had several previous arrests, including menacing with a weapon at a homeless shelter he was residing up to the time of his arrest.

He is to reappear in court on January 19, following an appearance Friday in which he reportedly yelled at the judge who he accused of being a “liar”.