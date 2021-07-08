Jamaican church group urges regional leaders to address security concerns in Haiti

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) has called on regional leaders to immediately address security concerns in Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Moïse was reportedly murdered inside his home early Wednesday morning. His wife Martine Moïse, who was also injured in the attack, was airlifted to the United States for treatment.

In a statement the council said it ''joins with the people of Haiti, both those at home and in the Diaspora, in mourning this tragedy and laments the persistent deterioration of civil order within the country.''

The JCC added: ''We pray for the recovery of Madamme Moïse from the injuries which she has received. We are dismayed that the social, economic and political factors which have historically beleaguered our sister nation have persisted and have now been exacerbated by the current COVID-19 pandemic.''

The council said Caricom Heads of Government and Secretariat and the Organization of American States (OAS) must work together to address concerns relating to development and security in Haiti and the region.

''Further, we urge all regional Faith-Based Organizations in general and the churches in particular, to reach out to the religious leaders and people of Haiti to offer support and solidarity. Let us reassure them that God's love in Christ Jesus offers hope which is enabled by God's power and presence in the midst of their persistent pain, as is proclaimed in Romans 8:38-39,'' the statement added.