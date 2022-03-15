Jamaican college basketball star Cockburn named first-team AP All-American

Kofi Cockburn, the powerful Jamaican forward for the Illinois Fighting Illini, has been voted a first-team Associated Press All-American, among the most prestigious honours in US college basketball.

The 7-foot Cockburn is averaging 21 points per game and 10.6 rebounds per game in his junior season and is expected to be a NBA draft lottery pick this year.

He will feature in the NCAA tournament as the fourth-seeded Fighting Illini play Chattanooga on Friday.

Cockburn, who hails from Kingston, was last year voted to the AP All-American second-team.