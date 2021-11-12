Jamaican couple uses local castor oil to tap into New York cosmetics industry

NEW YORK, USA – While most of her friends wore processed hair as children in St Mary, Kerene Edie-Ellis' mother insisted she and her five sisters go natural. It's a look she wants to pass on to her own daughter, Isabelle, now three years-old.

Isabelle was inspiration for Belle's Essential, a company Edie-Ellis and her husband Evon started in The Bronx, New York shortly after her birth. It produces cosmetics made from black castor oil, an ointment the Ellis sisters used to treat their hair.

The fledgling enterprise has a diverse line of scrubs, soaps, hair oils, body butters and eczema/psoriasis products. All are manufactured using black castor oil, derived from the spiky beans found mainly in rural Jamaica.

Before their first products hit the market, the Ellises chose to focus on a particular group.

“While we would like to believe a lot of products that claim to be for people of colour, the facts remain that these are oftentimes created by other races who hear of our experiences and try to build products based on what they know. A lot of the brands are taken over by big corporations and they have changed the entire makeup of the products including using harmful chemicals,” Kerene Edie-Ellis told OBSERVER ONLINE. “It only takes 26 seconds for chemicals on the surface of the skin to enter the bloodstream, so we always educate our clients to teach the importance of having natural and safe hair and skincare.”

The couple – who are special needs teachers – had little experience in cosmetics, a multi-billion dollar industry in the United States. Edie-Ellis attended seminars and workshops, and produces most of Belle's Essential's line from their home in The Bronx.

The remainder is done in Jamaica where farms in Manchester and St Elizabeth provide most of their castor oil. That, Edie-Ellis points out, is critical.

“Belle's Essential stands out because all our raw ingredients come from 'back a yaad' where we can trust our local farmers to produce organically-grown ingredients. That's what's most important because we support our local entrepreneurs, the same people that support us. All our products contain Jamaican black castor oil,” she said.

Two years ago, a private sector development survey presented to JAMPRO showed the US black castor oil market's worth at US$28 million.

At the time, Shirley Lindo, director of the Jamaica Castor Industry Association (JCIA), acknowledged an industry that was ripe for the picking. She said there was a need to clearly define Jamaican Black Castor Oil and implement geographic indicators to ensure its protection.

Evon and Kerene Edie-Ellis' company is nowhere near Forbes 500 status. Belle's Essential's clientele is in New York City, while marketing on social media has seen interest from other parts of the US, Canada and Jamaica.

“We have the opportunity to grow but we can't do it without the support of our people and everyone,” said Kerene Edie-Ellis.