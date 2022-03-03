Jamaican dancehall promoter and spouse charged with shoplifting in US

Jamaican dancehall promoter and spouse charged with shoplifting in USThursday, March 03, 2022
CONNECTICUT, USA – A Jamaican couple based in the United States have been arrested in connection to alleged shoplifting in New Milford, Connecticut.
Jadion Richards, 41, a party promoter popularly known as Jay Icon, and businesswoman spouse Akwele Lawes-Richards, 42, popularly known as Apple, are also under investigation for a number of similar alleged shoplifting incidents at various HomeGoods stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
OBSERVER ONLINE understands that both were charged with larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and second-degree forgery.
The charges stem from an alleged shoplifting incident at a HomeGoods store in New Milford on February 25.
According to a Facebook post from the Southbury Police Department, its officers were alerted to two individuals who allegedly stole several items from the store in New Milford.
Following notification of the alleged New Milford theft, Southbury officers responded to another HomeGoods store in the town of Southbury. While on the scene, the police reportedly spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the suspects' vehicle parked outside.
Upon their arrest, the couple were allegedly found in possession of a large amount of fraudulent HomeGoods receipts, fake drivers’ licences from the Tri-state area, a retail theft device, and other stolen items.
It is understood that the Jamaicans, who are well-known in entertainment circles, were released on bond this week and are expected to appear in court later this month.
