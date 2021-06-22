Jamaican dies after arriving at hospital with gunshot wound in Spain

Police investigators in the Spanish resort town of Estepona are reportedly probing the death of a Jamaican man who arrived at a private hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday.

The identity of the 34-year-old victim was not released.

The Jamaican national was accompanied to the hospital with a young woman at daybreak, according to a report in Spanish newspaper, Euro Weekly.

The man, who sustained one bullet wound, was later admitted, but his condition deteriorated, resulting in his death at the medical facility, the newspaper reported

Further details of the circumstances that led to the shooting of the Jamaican were not available, as the investigation was still at an early stage.

An autopsy is to be performed on the body at the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) of Malaga.

Meanwhile, the Homicide Group of the Malaga provincial police force has since taken over the probe into the Jamaican's death.