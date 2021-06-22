Jamaican dies after arriving at hospital with gunshot wound in Spain

Jamaican dies after arriving at hospital with gunshot wound in SpainTuesday, June 22, 2021
|
Police investigators in the Spanish resort town of Estepona are reportedly probing the death of a Jamaican man who arrived at a private hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday.
The identity of the 34-year-old victim was not released.
The Jamaican national was accompanied to the hospital with a young woman at daybreak, according to a report in Spanish newspaper, Euro Weekly.
The man, who sustained one bullet wound, was later admitted, but his condition deteriorated, resulting in his death at the medical facility, the newspaper reported
Further details of the circumstances that led to the shooting of the Jamaican were not available, as the investigation was still at an early stage.
An autopsy is to be performed on the body at the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) of Malaga.
Meanwhile, the Homicide Group of the Malaga provincial police force has since taken over the probe into the Jamaican's death.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy