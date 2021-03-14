Jamaican farm worker dies in Canada

Jamaican farm worker dies in CanadaSunday, March 14, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Labour and Social Security today confirmed the death of 57-year-old farm worker Logan Grant of St James, who died in Canada yesterday.
According to the ministry, Grant was among a batch of workers who departed for Canada on March 5, 2021.
''As is required by the Government of Canada, Mr Grant tested negative for COVID-19 prior to departing Jamaica,'' the ministry said in a statement.
''It is understood that Mr Grant fell ill on Saturday and was taken to hospital by paramedics where he died approximately three hours later. The cause of death is being investigated. There is no suspicion of foul play,'' it added.
In the meantime, Labour Minister Karl Samuda and Permanent Secretary Colette Roberts Risden have extended their condolences to Grant's immediate family, close friends and his employer.
Risden also indicated that the ministry's social worker visited with the family this morning.
“The ministry stands ready to provide support to the family and will be working to have his body flown back to Jamaica,'' the statement noted.
Since January, the ministry said over 2,000 farm workers have left the island for various farms in Canada and the United States.
“All workers are tested for COVID-19 and must return a negative result prior to being processed at the ministry's East Street facility and boarding their flight at the Norman Manley International Airport,'' the ministry said.
Grant was in his 24th season as a farm worker.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy