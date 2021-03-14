Jamaican farm worker dies in Canada

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Labour and Social Security today confirmed the death of 57-year-old farm worker Logan Grant of St James, who died in Canada yesterday.

According to the ministry, Grant was among a batch of workers who departed for Canada on March 5, 2021.

''As is required by the Government of Canada, Mr Grant tested negative for COVID-19 prior to departing Jamaica,'' the ministry said in a statement.

''It is understood that Mr Grant fell ill on Saturday and was taken to hospital by paramedics where he died approximately three hours later. The cause of death is being investigated. There is no suspicion of foul play,'' it added.

In the meantime, Labour Minister Karl Samuda and Permanent Secretary Colette Roberts Risden have extended their condolences to Grant's immediate family, close friends and his employer.

Risden also indicated that the ministry's social worker visited with the family this morning.

“The ministry stands ready to provide support to the family and will be working to have his body flown back to Jamaica,'' the statement noted.

Since January, the ministry said over 2,000 farm workers have left the island for various farms in Canada and the United States.

“All workers are tested for COVID-19 and must return a negative result prior to being processed at the ministry's East Street facility and boarding their flight at the Norman Manley International Airport,'' the ministry said.

Grant was in his 24th season as a farm worker.