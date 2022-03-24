Jamaican first-grade teacher on meth charges in the US

Jamaican first-grade teacher on meth charges in the USThursday, March 24, 2022
|
A Jamaican first-grade teacher in the US was arrested last week Friday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.
Antonisha Chambers, 34, was charged with trafficking by possession, trafficking by transport and maintaining dwelling for the purposes of narcotics and conspiracy, the release stated.
Chambers teaches first grade at the E. Melvin Honeycutt Elementary School on Lakewood Drive in Fayetteville.
Chambers, who was in the USA on a visa, is reportedly participating in an Exchange Visitor Programme where teachers are sponsored for placements (K-12) in public, private and charter schools in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Florida.
She was arrested alongside Bradford Gordon. He has been charged with trafficking by possession, trafficking by transport, maintaining dwelling for the purposes of narcotics and conspiracy, according to the release.
Gordon is also in the US on a visa.
Detectives seized more than four pounds of methamphetamine during the investigation, the release said.
Chambers was hired by Cumberland County Schools on Aug. 8, 2021, according to the system.
Chambers is still listed as a first-grade teacher on the school's website but will not be allowed to return to the campus.
