Jamaican flags to fly at half-mast in tribute to late Haitian president

KINGSTON, Jamaica –The Government of Jamaica has joined member countries of Caricom in flying all national flags at half-mast in tribute to the late President of Haiti, Jovenel Mo´se.

Mo´se was assassinated in his home in Port-au-Prince on Wednesday.

Caricom Heads of Government convened an emergency meeting following reports of the death of Mo´se.áThe members agreed that all national flags including the Caricom Standard are to be flown at half-mast for a period of three days which began Wednesday..

Additionally, flags will also be flown at half-mast on the day of President Mo´se's funeral which will be announced at a later date.

