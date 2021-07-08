Jamaican flags to fly at half-mast in tribute to late Haitian president

KINGSTON, Jamaica –The Government of Jamaica has joined member countries of Caricom in flying all national flags at half-mast in tribute to the late President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse.

Moïse was assassinated in his home in Port-au-Prince on Wednesday.

Caricom Heads of Government convened an emergency meeting following reports of the death of Moïse. The members agreed that all national flags including the Caricom Standard are to be flown at half-mast for a period of three days which began Wednesday..

Additionally, flags will also be flown at half-mast on the day of President Moïse's funeral which will be announced at a later date.