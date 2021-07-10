Jamaican gets 71-month sentence for defrauding elderly man of US$1.2m

CONNECTICUT, United States— Jamaican, Stieve Fernandez, was on Friday sentenced to 71 months in a United States federal prison for operating a lottery scam that defrauded an elderly man nearly US$1.2 million.

US District Judge, Kari A Dooley, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, also ordered the 35-year-old Jamaican to pay restitution of almost US$1.2 million, which was the same amount he scammed from the elderly Connecticut man.

In February, Fernandez had pleaded guilty in Bridgeport to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

A statement from the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut, between 2015 to 2018, Fernandez and others, including Minique Morris and Horace Crooks, defrauded an elderly Mystic resident in a lottery scam.

As part of their scheme, Fernandez spoke to the victim on the telephone and used various pseudonyms, including 'Damian Jackson', 'Jesse Jackson', and 'Huckleberry Finn.'

"During the phone calls, Fernandez falsely claimed that the victim had won a lottery or sweepstakes and was required to pay fees purportedly to cover taxes, insurance, handling and other charges related to the winnings," the US Attorney's Office statement said.

"Fernandez directed the victim to pay fees in various ways, including by mailing checks and money orders to Morris in Brampton, Ontario, and Crooks in Orlando, Florida; wiring funds to bank accounts controlled by Morris and Crooks; and purchasing and sending precious metals products Crooks and other co-conspirators," it added.

Fernandez would also instruct his co-conspirators how to "transfer, or deliver the fraud proceeds to him in Argentina or Jamaica, where Fernandez resided".

In total, the victim was defrauded a total of US$1,196,207, the statement disclosed.

Consequently, Judge Dooley ordered Fernandez to pay restitution in that amount to the victim.

The US Attorney's Office, in the meantime, noted that on October 16, 2018, "a grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment charging Fernandez, Morris and Crooks with conspiracy and fraud offenses."

Following investigations, Fernandez was arrested in Jamaica on May 9, 2019, and was subsequently extradited to the United States. He has been detained since his arrest.

"After Fernandez and his co-conspirators were charged in the case, further investigation revealed that Fernandez participated in similar lottery frauds against four additional victims, defrauding them of US$684,500," the statement indicated.

Fernandez subsequently pleaded guilty on February 3, 2021, in relation to scamming the elderly man from Connecticut.

Morris and Crooks also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Crooks was sentenced to 12 months and one day of imprisonment, and ordered to pay US$1,196,207 in restitution on June 28, while Morris awaits sentencing.

The investigation into the scam was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the US Marshals Service's Jamaica Foreign Field Office, the Jamaica Lottery Scam Task Force, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the US Postal Inspection Service, and US Customs and Border Protection, the US Attorney's Office shared.