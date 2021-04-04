Jamaican great-grandma mauled by dogs in the UK

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Jamaican great-grandma who emigrated to the United Kingdom in her early 20s was mauled by two dogs Friday in a “sustained attack”.

The BBC reported that the two dogs which carried out the attack on the 85-year-old woman have been put down.

Lucille Downer died after being attacked by the dogs which got into her garden on Boundary Avenue, England through a hole in the fence on Friday, the West Midlands Police said.

The police said although neighbours rushed to her aid, she died at the scene.

In a statement her family said, "Lucille was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who spent her working years as a cook at Bromford House Care Home in West Bromwich.

"Lucille was born in Jamaica and emigrated to the UK in her early 20s. Since arriving in the UK, Rowley Regis has always been her home and her family will miss her dearly."

The police said a 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

Further analysis is taking place to determine what breed the dogs were, the BBC said.