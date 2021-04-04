Jamaican great-grandma mauled by dogs in the UK

Jamaican great-grandma mauled by dogs in the UKSunday, April 04, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Jamaican great-grandma who emigrated to the United Kingdom in her early 20s was mauled by two dogs Friday in a “sustained attack”.
The BBC reported that the two dogs which carried out the attack on the 85-year-old woman have been put down.
Lucille Downer died after being attacked by the dogs which got into her garden on Boundary Avenue, England through a hole in the fence on Friday, the West Midlands Police said.
The police said although neighbours rushed to her aid, she died at the scene.
In a statement her family said, "Lucille was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who spent her working years as a cook at Bromford House Care Home in West Bromwich.
"Lucille was born in Jamaica and emigrated to the UK in her early 20s. Since arriving in the UK, Rowley Regis has always been her home and her family will miss her dearly."
The police said a 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.
Further analysis is taking place to determine what breed the dogs were, the BBC said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy