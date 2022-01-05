Jamaican gunned down in Connecticut

Jamaican gunned down in ConnecticutWednesday, January 05, 2022
A Jamaican-born man was gunned down in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Sunday night.
Dead is 36-year-old Andre Brown who was found lying in a front yard on Marcel Street.
Police say the murder appears to be an isolated incident and believe Brown was killed by someone who he knew well.
Reports are that recent social media posts seem to support that theory though no suspect has yet been identified.
Connecticut law enforcers have confirmed that Brown was born in Jamaica and lived in Bronx, New York before moving to Connecticut some five years ago. He had a young son.
Brown's murder is the city's second homicide of the year.
Anyone with information about this crime is being asked to call Detective Jorge Cintron at 203-581-5227 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.
