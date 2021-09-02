Jamaican healthcare provider introduces drive-thru COVID treatment services

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica- Western Jamaica-based healthcare providers, i-doc Concierge Wellness Services is enhancing the efficiency of medical care for COVID-19 patients as the country grapples with an increase in infections and hospitalisations related to the respiratory illness.

The company has introduced a drive-thru treatment option for the management of persons exhibiting early symptoms of the disease.

The new service builds on the drive-thru COVID-19 testing service which the medical firm already provides at three of its four locations.

The new drive-thru treatment service commenced on Thursday, August 26, at the company's locations at Boardwalk Shopping Village in Negril, Westmoreland; the Quik Clinic at the privately-run Montego Bay Hospital at Mount Salem in Montego Bay, St James; and at Drax Hall in St Ann.

All three sites have adequate space for implementing the drive-thru option and are certified by Jamaica Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC) to provide COVID-19 testing, the company said in a press release.

As part of the drive-thru treatment service, persons remain in their motor vehicles while being tested, with those testing positive for the virus remaining seated while doctors prepare their treatment regimes, including medications, prescriptions, quarantine orders and information packet with advice on things to do after testing positive for COVID-19.

Managing Director of i-doc Concierge Wellness Services Limited Dr Sherridene Lee says the drive-thru treatment service is available to all members of the public. However, persons are encouraged to access the service as members of the i-doc Concierge Wellness Health Club.

Club membership includes price reductions on medical-related goods and services at participating enterprises, an introductory sign-up fee of $1,000 for the membership health card and free access to a 24-hour telemedicine support centre that becomes operational on Monday, August 30, and is available by calling 888-4my-idoc, the company said.

Members of the i-doc Concierge Wellness Club benefit from significant discounts among participating healthcare providers island-wide including pharmacies, medical laboratories, private hospitals, general practitioners, dentists, other medical and surgical specialists, physical therapists and trainers as well as nutritionists. Depending on the category of membership, some health club services are free, added the release, noting that the membership programme also provides unlimited telemedicine consultations with general practitioners, a private ambulance service, medical advocacy where needed and 24-hours access to a support centre for medical emergencies, counselling, appointments, medical follow-ups and general queries.

Lee pointed out that early COVID-19 treatment, which the medical company actively promotes, does not involve only the provision of prescription medication, but also, importantly, giving guidance and advice to patients on what symptoms to expect, over-the-counter medications to use, and exercises they should perform during infection.

She notes that the drive-thru service is not available to persons who are showing symptoms of severe COVID-19 infection including severe cough, shortness of breath, abdominal pain and vomiting. Persons with those symptoms are advised to seek treatment at a hospital.

In addition to the three drive-thru facilities, i-doc Concierge Wellness Services operates a fourth medical centre at its headquarters at Crane Boulevard, Fairview, Montego Bay.

Lee says the team is committed to continuing to innovate to scale-up the provision of personalised, effective treatment as part of the country's concerted overall response to fighting the pandemic.

“Every new step made in preventing, treating and combatting COVID-19 represents a forward movement by Jamaica and the world in bringing the disease and the pandemic under control as we move closer to the goal of a return to normality and overall wellness.”

And while offering early treatments, the i-doc managing director stressed that she is encouraging vaccinations, as vaccines have proven to be safe, and effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

The team at i-doc Concierge Wellness Services continues to encourage Jamaicans to do all they can to prevent contracting COVID-19 by rigidly observing the health protocols including washing hands or applying hand sanitizer frequently, wearing a face mask correctly, completely covering the nose and mouth, avoiding crowds and maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from other persons.

A hallmark of i-doc Concierge Wellness Service business, apart from its heavy technology focus, is its emphasis on holistic health, incorporating attention to

lifestyle changes that can prevent and better treat communicable diseases including hypertension and diabetes.