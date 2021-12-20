Jamaican lip gloss maker expands to new markets amid growing demand

As a trend-watcher, Dianne Palmer has long had her finger on the pulse of all things fashion. Proprietor of the Gouldtag store in Queens, New York for the last eight years, she started out designing clothes for women before switching to another hot female product in 2018.

The Gouldtag Lip Gel is Palmer's creation, made from “natural ingredients” she purchases online. After over three years on the market, she says it has a solid base in New York City where the Duhaney Park-raised entrepreneur has lived for 13 years.

Most of the cosmetic is sold in her store, but demand has grown considerably through marketing on social media. It is now available in Jamaican stores in Miami and Doral, Florida.

“Everybody buy it; black, white (people). They like it because there's no stickiness and some people buy it because it's fruit-flavoured,” Palmer told OBSERVER ONLINE.

She admits her knowledge of cosmetics production was limited before launching Gouldtag Lip Gel. But through online courses, Palmer said she quickly got the hang of things and currently manufactures the product from her home in Queens.

“I do everything myself…the processing, packaging, everything from start to finish,” she said.

Born in Stony Hill, St Andrew, Palmer grew up in Duhaney Park. A mother of five children, she migrated to the United States in 2003, living for four years in Virginia where she worked as a registered nurse.

Moving to New York City, Palmer continued to work in the medical field, but eight years ago opened a store in Queens, a borough with a massive Jamaican population. Initially, the outlet told T-shirts and traditional designer fare, but after several trips to China where she purchased fabric for re-sale, Palmer began designing clothes.

“I wanted to spread my wings and my kids encouraged me. When I was in Jamaica I used to help my aunt who was a dressmaker so I had some experience,” she said.

Like her clothing products, Gouldtag Lip Gel had its genesis in China where Palmer bought its ingredients. When COVID-19 stalled her trips to that country, she purchased them online and maintained her at-home production.

Palmer hopes to expand her Lip Gel brand, possibly incorporating more flavours in 2022.

“I'm always looking to grow. I don't want people to come here (her store) and get bored with the same things,” she said.