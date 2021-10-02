Jamaican man accused of sexually molesting daughter in Cayman

Jamaican man accused of sexually molesting daughter in CaymanSaturday, October 02, 2021
|
A 48-year-old Jamaican-born man on Friday pleaded not guilty to several charges in relation to alleged sexual molestation of his pre-teen daughter over a two-year period in the Cayman Islands.
The accused appeared before the Grand Court in Cayman on charges of four counts of defilement, and three counts of abuse of trust.
The man's identity was not released due to "legal reasons", a report in the Cayman Compass said on Friday.
It is alleged that the Jamaican had "sexual relations with his daughter, who is under 12 years old" between July 1, 2018 and January 31, 2021, the report said.
During his court appearance, the man was granted bail with strict conditions, including a curfew of 10:00 p.m. to 5 a.m. being imposed on him. Additionally, he is not to be present within 100 yards of his child's school building.
The trial is scheduled to begin in February of next year.
