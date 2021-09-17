Jamaican man claims gangsters forced him to smuggle cocaine into Bahamas

A Jamaican man was on Tuesday sentenced to 18 months in a Bahamian prison for importation of cocaine after he claimed he was forced to smuggle the drugs into that country to prevent his family from being killed by gangsters in Jamaica.

Junior Reid, 28, pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, conspiracy to import dangerous drugs and importation of dangerous drugs in a Magistrate's court in The Bahamas.

In addition to being sent to prison for 18 months, the Jamaican was fined BSD$10,000 (approximately J$1.4 million) or six months imprisonment.

According to a report in The Bahamas Tribune, on September 9, Reid was seen acting in a suspicious manner by officers at the Bahamas Customs Hall at Lynden Pindling International Airport.

He was later searched and four packages containing a quantity of cocaine were found in compression tights he was wearing.

The drug weighed approximately 2.3 pounds and had an estimated value of BSD$20,000, according to the report.

Reid was subsequently arrested and charged.

Prior to his sentencing, Reid told the magistrate that he smuggled the cocaine "against his will", claiming that months ago a "mafia leader" in Jamaica instructed him to transport the drug to The Bahamas to avoid his mother and daughter being killed.

Reid also told the court that he did not tell the Jamaican police about the threat, as doing so would also result in his family being killed.