Jamaican man claims gangsters forced him to smuggle cocaine into Bahamas

Jamaican man claims gangsters forced him to smuggle cocaine into BahamasFriday, September 17, 2021
|
A Jamaican man was on Tuesday sentenced to 18 months in a Bahamian prison for importation of cocaine after he claimed he was forced to smuggle the drugs into that country to prevent his family from being killed by gangsters in Jamaica.
Junior Reid, 28, pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, conspiracy to import dangerous drugs and importation of dangerous drugs in a Magistrate's court in The Bahamas.
In addition to being sent to prison for 18 months, the Jamaican was fined BSD$10,000 (approximately J$1.4 million) or six months imprisonment.
According to a report in The Bahamas Tribune, on September 9, Reid was seen acting in a suspicious manner by officers at the Bahamas Customs Hall at Lynden Pindling International Airport.
He was later searched and four packages containing a quantity of cocaine were found in compression tights he was wearing.
The drug weighed approximately 2.3 pounds and had an estimated value of BSD$20,000, according to the report.
Reid was subsequently arrested and charged.
Prior to his sentencing, Reid told the magistrate that he smuggled the cocaine "against his will", claiming that months ago a "mafia leader" in Jamaica instructed him to transport the drug to The Bahamas to avoid his mother and daughter being killed.
Reid also told the court that he did not tell the Jamaican police about the threat, as doing so would also result in his family being killed.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy