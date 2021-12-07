Jamaican man dies in two-vehicle crash in Cayman

Jamaican man dies in two-vehicle crash in CaymanTuesday, December 07, 2021
A Jamaican man died as a result of injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash in the Cayman Islands on Sunday night.
The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Alden Irons, who was residing in the British Overseas Territory.
According to media reports, Irons was a passenger in a Honda Inspire motor car that collided with another vehicle and then slammed into a concrete signpost on Shamrock Road in Cayman.
Emergency services later responded to the scene about 10:00 pm on Sunday, the Cayman News Service reported.
Five injured persons were assisted to the hospital where Irons was pronounced dead.
The other injured persons remain hospitalised in stable condition.
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is probing the incident.
