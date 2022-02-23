Jamaican man fatally shot in Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Trinidad police are investigating the death of a 28-year-old Jamaican man, who was shot outside his workplace in San Fernando, on Wednesday morning.

Police said that the body of Tojay Anthony Ricketts, who was employed by the Travtech Security Services Limited, was found near Sawh Medical Associates after they responded to reports of gunshots in the area at around 1:25 am.

A district medical officer examined the body and ordered it removed to the San Fernando mortuary for an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre pending testing for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The police said they retrieved eight nine-millimetre spent shells and a Samsung cell phone from the scene.

They said a motive for the killing is not yet known.