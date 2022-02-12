Jamaican man sentenced to three years for sexually assaulting two girls in UK

BRISTOL, UK - A Jamaican man on Friday was sentenced to three years in jail for sexually assaulting two teenage girls in Bristol, United Kingdom.

Roger Loney, 45, a resident of Satchfield Close, Henbury in Bristol, was found guilty of inappropriately touching both teenagers.

He has, however, maintained that he did not molest the girls.

According to a report from the Bristol Post, Loney was found guilty by a jury of committing three sexual assaults on one girl, while he was found guilty of sexually assaulting another.

At the sentencing hearing in the Bristol Crown Court, both victims gave impact statements, highlighting how the abuse left them traumatised.

Loney's attorney, Derek Perry, in his mitigation plea, said Loney was a man of good character, but felt "trapped, isolated and lonely" since his arrival in the UK, the report said.

Perry also detailed that Loney's father died in October 2021, but was unable to attend the funeral due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the ongoing court case.

Further, he has not seen his elderly mother for the past two years who resides in Jamaica.

In addition to being imprisoned for three years, Loney was "ordered to sign the Sex Offenders' Registry for life" and was "barred from ever working with children and vulnerable adults", the report indicated.