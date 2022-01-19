Jamaican man slapped with marijuana charge after police chase in Florida

Jamaican man slapped with marijuana charge after police chase in FloridaWednesday, January 19, 2022
FLORIDA, USA – A Jamaican man who led the Lady Lake police in Florida on a brief car chase on the weekend has been slapped with a drug-related charge.
Andre Al Kerk Salter, 34, a resident of Ocala, Florida, is charged with fleeing to elude law enforcement and possession of marijuana.
According to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department, "the native of Jamaica was caught on radar traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone" about 3:20 am last Saturday.
An officer later stopped Salter's vehicle and the odour of marijuana reportedly emanated from the unit. A closer inspection of the vehicle led to "a marijuana cigarette" being found "between the driver's seat and center console," the report said.
Salter was subsequently arrested and booked for the offences at the Lake County Jail.
He was released from custody after paying a US$3,000 bond.
