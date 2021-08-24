Jamaican medallists, coaches at Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be rewarded

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tokyo 2020 Olympic medallists and their coaches will benefit from a $41 million “Olympic Rewards Programme” courtesy of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) and two of its key sponsorship partners, Supreme Ventures Limited through the Supreme Ventures Foundation and Mayberry Investments.

The announcement was made via JOA's Instagram on Tuesday.

According to the JOA, the investment package is being provided for the country's athletes who won medals and those coaches whose athletes won individual medals at the recently held Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.