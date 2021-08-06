Jamaican men book 4x400 final spot in Tokyo

Jamaican men book 4x400 final spot in TokyoFriday, August 06, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan – The Jamaican men's 4x400m relay team advanced to the finals of the event at the Tokyo Olympics, after finishing second in their heat on Friday.
The team of Demish Gaye, Jaheel Hydel, Karayme Bartley and Nathon Allen clocked 2:59.29 and were never in danger of not progressing with the top three in each heat assured of an automatic spot in the medal round.
Allen looked smooth on the anchor leg as he separated from a group of three, and chased and caught the Belgian team at the line.
Poland won the heat in 2:58.55 and Belgium was third in 2:59.37.
A second Caribbean team will be in the final as Trinidad and Tobago were third in the first heat in 2:58.60.
The USA won the first heat in 2:57.77, ahead of Botswana who ran an African record 2:58.33 while Italy (2:58.91) and The Netherlands (2:59.06) both ran national records to advance to the final on time.
Christopher Taylor, a 400m finalist at the Tokyo Games, is expected to be substituted into the Jamaican team for the relay finals.
Jamaica's 4x400 men's team have won silver medals in the last two global championships, at the Olympics in Rio in 2016 and the World Championships in Doha in 2019.
Paul A Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy