Jamaican men urged to change mindset towards prostate cancer screening

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) is urging a change of attitude among Jamaican men towards screening for prostate cancer, the leading cancer-related cause of death in adult males locally.

According to Dr Nicola Skyers, Director, Non-Communicable Disease and Injury Prevention Unit, MOHW, prostate cancer screening is not yet where it should be in Jamaica.

“The National Screening Guidelines for Priority Non-Communicable Diseases in Primary Health Care recommend that men start screening for prostate cancer at age 40 years, with digital rectal examinations and prostate specific antigen (blood) tests.

“Our men therefore need to have regular health checks to be guided by our clinicians through the recommended screening process,” Skyers said in a news release.

She noted that “there is some hesitancy among our men to this screening, but early detection of prostate Cancer is invaluable for better outcomes should there be a prostate cancer diagnosis. With early intervention and treatment lives can be preserved.

“Delays in screening usually mean that a man presents late - when the disease is already advanced. A change of attitude towards prostate cancer screening is a must!” Skyers stressed.

Globally, the month of September is designated as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Against this background, the ministry noted that, even as Jamaica grapples with COVID-19, Jamaicans cannot lose sight of the fact that prostate cancer, cancer of the prostate gland, is the number one cancer in the country, and that it has been killing Jamaican men for years and that Jamaicans must take actionable steps to reverse this trend.

It is estimated that there were 1,561 new cases of prostate cancer in Jamaica in 2020. And, according to the ministry, shifting men's attitude toward regular prostate cancer screening will be a critical success factor in bringing down the high mortality from prostate cancer in Jamaica.

To that end, the ministry has embarked on a sustained, coordinated and holistic public education programme rooted in a primary health care approach that hopes to resonate long after the month of September.

The directorate gives Prostate Cancer Awareness month its full support and will offer messages of encouragement to the men of Jamaica while also issuing a plea for men to have their prostate screening done regularly.

The Non-Communicable Disease & Injury Prevention Unit will also be organising the following initiatives:

A series of media interviews with cancer survivors and urologists talking through prostate health generally, defining Prostate Cancer, and stressing the need for prostate screening and emotional support from family friends in the event of a Prostate Cancer diagnosis.

SMS messages broadcast across the 14 parishes to men 40 years and over, thanks to DIGICEL Jamaica.

'Champions', men who are respected, representing different social strata, professions and age groups are willingly lending their voices to the cause by encouraging their fellow men to 'step-up' and get screened. Such champions will be the faces of a sustained public education campaign about prostate cancer and the importance of early detection through screening. Their video clips will be available on the Ministry's and associate entities social media platforms.

Weekly print media feature stories of the trials and triumphs of prostate cancer survivors with insight as well from their loved ones speaking openly/honestly about coping.

An illustrated weekly suspense-filled story crafted around relatable Jamaican characters who are dealing with a Prostate cancer diagnosis.

Hosting virtual corporate talks with select companies that have a high percentage of male staffers. Companies on-board are: KingAlarm, Jamaica Energy Partners and their affiliate companies, M & M Jamaica Limited, all providing a plank to reach a captive audience of over 500 men.

Joining of forces with SAGICOR Jamaica to stage a virtual event on Wednesday, September 15, 6:30 p.m. for men across the length & breadth of Jamaica dubbed, 'Boss-Man...mek wi Reason'. It will feature Prof. William Aiken, Consultant Urologist, cancer survivors and Keisha Bowla Hines, an associate clinical psychologist.

Wednesday, September 22, 6:30 pm, another virtual event with Consultant Urologist Dr Belinda Morrison, themed, 'Boss-Man Reasonings -Big People Tings' an event designed for couples.

Given the immense influence of churches, collaborating with church leaders, soliciting their support for all initiatives being activated in recognition of Prostate Cancer

The month-long public awareness campaign will culminate with, 'Blue Day', on a date to be announced, where all Jamaicans will be invited to wear blue or their Blue ribbons in support of prostate health, Prostate Cancer awareness and Prostate Cancer survivors.

For more information on Prostate Cancer please visit the ministry's website:https://ncdip.moh.gov.jm/