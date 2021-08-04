Jamaican men win 4x100 semis to book finals spot in Tokyo

Jamaican men win 4x100 semis to book finals spot in TokyoWednesday, August 04, 2021
|
Jamaica's men's 4x100m relay team booked a place in the final at the Tokyo Olympics winning their semi-final heat with a fine 37.82 seconds at the Olympic stadium Wednesday evening Jamaica time.
The team of Jhevaughn Minzie, Julian Forte, Yohan Blake and Oblique Seville, in that running order, had clean changes as they got to the finish line comfortably ahead of Great Britain- 38.02 seconds and Japan- 38.16 second taking the automatic spots.
Jamaica had the fastest qualifying time of the first round and will get one of the prime inside lanes in the finals.
China won the other semi-final heat ahead of Canada-37.92 seconds and Italy- 37.95 seconds taking the top spots while Germany with 38.06 seconds and Ghana with a national record 38.08 seconds qualified on time.
The USA had a poor baton exchange and were fifth in the second semis-final heat in 38.10 seconds and failed to advance.
Paul A Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy