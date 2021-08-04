Jamaican men win 4x100 semis to book finals spot in Tokyo

Jamaica's men's 4x100m relay team booked a place in the final at the Tokyo Olympics winning their semi-final heat with a fine 37.82 seconds at the Olympic stadium Wednesday evening Jamaica time.

The team of Jhevaughn Minzie, Julian Forte, Yohan Blake and Oblique Seville, in that running order, had clean changes as they got to the finish line comfortably ahead of Great Britain- 38.02 seconds and Japan- 38.16 second taking the automatic spots.

Jamaica had the fastest qualifying time of the first round and will get one of the prime inside lanes in the finals.

China won the other semi-final heat ahead of Canada-37.92 seconds and Italy- 37.95 seconds taking the top spots while Germany with 38.06 seconds and Ghana with a national record 38.08 seconds qualified on time.

The USA had a poor baton exchange and were fifth in the second semis-final heat in 38.10 seconds and failed to advance.

Paul A Reid