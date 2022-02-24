WATCH: Jamaican mother worried over daughter in Ukraine

WATCH: Jamaican mother worried over daughter in UkraineThursday, February 24, 2022
|
BY ROMARDO LYONS
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Jamaican woman whose 20-year-old daughter is studying in Ukraine is now concerned, having not heard from her child in over an hour.
The woman told OBSERVER ONLINE that her daughter went to one of the underground bunkers with friends for safety. She has not been heard from since.
The woman said she was on the phone with her daughter when the first explosions were heard.
Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday after Moscow mounted an assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.
After Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war in a pre-dawn televised address, explosions and gunfire were heard throughout the morning in Kyiv, a city of three million people.
READ: Russia attacks Ukraine, 'shattering' European peace
