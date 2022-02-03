Jamaican on money laundering charges in The Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas — A Jamaican man pleaded not guilty to money laundering charges when he appeared in a Bahamian Magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Damion Dujon, a 37-year-old native of Westmoreland, was held on two separate charges, according to a report from The Bahamas Tribune Newspaper.

The Jamaican is charged with receiving, in relation to him possessing 905 euros, which belonged to an individual, from January 12 to January 28.

The money laundering charge relates to Dujon's arrest on January 28 when he was found in possession of BSD$18,577 at Governor's Harbour in Eleuthera.

The monies, the report stated, is suspected to be the proceeds of crime.

Following his not guilty plea on both charges, Dujon was remanded into custody. His travel documents were also seized.