Jamaican orthopedic surgeon on multiple fraud-related charges in US

FLORIDA, United States— A Jamaican-American orthopedic surgeon based in Florida, United States, who is also the designer of costly spinal surgery implants, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with paying millions of dollars in kickbacks and bribes to surgeons who agreed to use his company's devices.

Dr Kingsley R Chin, 57, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Buff Bay, Portland in Jamaica, is the founder, chief executive officer and owner of SpineFrontier, a device company based in Malden, Massachusetts.

Chin is also a past student of Titchfield High School in the parish of his birth, and according to his LinkedIn profile, earned an academic-athletic scholarship and immigrated to the United States.

He went on to pursue his academics at top-ranked US universities, including Columbia University, Havard Medical School, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Chin and the company's chief financial officer, Aditya Humad, 36, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, as well as the company itself, were indicted on one count of conspiracy to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute, six counts of violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering on Tuesday.

The announcement of the charges against the Jamaican-born doctor and his co-accused were publicised in a statement from the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts on Tuesday.

"According to the indictment, SpineFrontier, Chin and Humad paid, and conspired to pay, millions of dollars in bribes to surgeons in the form of sham consulting fees for work they did not perform," the statement said.

"The defendants allegedly bribed surgeons to use SpineFrontier's products, and in turn, SpineFrontier received millions of dollars in revenue from surgeries the surgeons performed," it continued.

The Jamaican native, his co-accused and his company allegedly entered into contracts with surgeons, agreeing to pay the surgeons between US$250 and US$1,000 per hour for purported consulting for SpineFrontier.

In reality, however, the defendants allegedly paid the surgeons for using SpineFrontier's products, the US Attorney's Office said.

It added: "Although the surgeon-consulting program was purportedly directed at gathering technical feedback about SpineFrontier's products, the indictment alleges that Chin and Humad designed and used the program, and the bribes they paid pursuant to that program, to induce surgeons to use SpineFrontier's products in surgeries that were paid for by federal health care programs such as Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE and VHA."

It is further alleged that the surgeons frequently spent only a small fraction of their reported time, if any at all, performing actual consulting, the statement claimed.

As part of the modus operandi of the fraudulent scheme, the bribe amounts were determined following a review of the number of procedures a surgeon performed and the amount of revenue those procedures generated for SpineFrontier.

The defendants allegedly paid each surgeon described in the indictment between US$32,625 and US$978,000 in bribes during the conspiracy.

Following a probe, the individuals were arrested and subsequently charged.

The charges of violating the Anti-Kickback Statute carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, while the money laundering conspiracy charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Chin described himself on LinkedIn as a "board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon and doctorpreneur with a unique 30-year executive experience intersecting healthcare, business and information technology".

His career has seen him working at several top American companies, including Fortune 500 giants such as AT&T Bell Labs as an engineer and Andersen (now Accenture) as an experienced management information system consultant.

Among his achievements, Chin received the International Entrepreneur of the Year Award from the Young Caribbean Professional Network in 2015.

He has also written a book entitled, Prove Yourself: Life and Business Lessons for Success, which documents his life experiences, including his upbringing in Buff Bay, Portland.