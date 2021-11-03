Jamaican pineapples gain access to Barbados market

Jamaican pineapples gain access to Barbados marketWednesday, November 03, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries says Jamaica now has access to export pineapples commercially to Barbados.
This took effect Friday, October 29.
Exporters, farmers/farms producing pineapples for export must be registered with the ministry's Plant Quarantine/Produce Inspection Branch and adhere to the export protocols, that is, phytosanitary requirements as well as post-harvest handling, packaging and certification.
Additionally, the ministry said exporters who want to export pineapples to Barbados must obtain an import permit from the Plant Quarantine Division of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in Barbados.
Chief Plant Quarantine/Produce Inspector at the ministry, Sanniel Wilson Graham said “this new development is part of Jamaica's thrust to expand exports to improve the country's earnings from the agricultural sector and follows new market access opportunities in the Cayman Islands and the United Kingdom.”
Noting that there has been an increase in the number of commodities exported to the Cayman Islands, Wilson Graham said there has also been an expansion of the approved farmers allowed to export bananas to Cayman.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy