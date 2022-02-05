Jamaican policewoman arrested in US, accused of being boss of lottery scam ring

A Jamaican policewoman was arrested in the US on Friday after she was accused of being the leader of a lottery scamming organisation.

Fox 11 News has reported that Constable Shelian Allen is charged with conspiracy to commit fraud by wire, and conspiracy to commit fraud by mail.

Online reports say local and federal agencies, including Homeland Security and the US Postal Inspection Service, which have been conducting investigations, believe Constable Allen is the head of a lottery scamming organisation. The authorities believe the organisation has several bases operating in the US and Jamaica.



“A review of numerous accounts tied to this organisation revealed a loss amount in excess of $1.69 million from 17 victims across the country,” the news report said, citing US court documents.



The news report said US authorities went to Jamaica and interviewed Allen, who is a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force. A phone, believed to be hers, was inspected and evidence of lottery scamming was found.



Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, head of the Corporate Communication Unit, the information arm of the JCF, confirmed the policewoman's arrest.



She however said as far as she knows Allen was not arrested on scamming charges.

“She was arrested for wire fraud, mail fraud, and illegal possession of drugs,” SSP Lindsay said.



OBSERVER ONLINE sources had revealed that US immigration found cocaine in Allen's stomach after an x-ray.