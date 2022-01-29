Jamaican prison officer on ganja charges in Cayman pleads guilty

Jamaican prison officer on ganja charges in Cayman pleads guiltySaturday, January 29, 2022
|
WEST BAY, Cayman Islands— A Jamaican man recently pleaded guilty to allegedly smuggling ganja into a prison facility where he was employed in the Cayman Islands.
Rudolph Rambaran, a 39-year-old resident of West Bay, Cayman, is to be sentenced in March after admitting to one count of smuggling and two counts of possession of ganja.
The Cayman News Service reported on Friday that the Jamaican was arrested on June 9, 2021, when he arrived at the HMP Northward jail for his shift.
A prison director had informed Caymanian police authorities about the seizure of "two packets of drugs" from a prison officer.
Rambaran has been suspended from his duties and remains on bail awaiting his sentence.
Another prison officer, 40-year-old Arnold Cabrera-Diaz, was arrested in July last year and charged in relation to allegations that he was smuggling 11 ounces of ganja in his shoes.
He appeared in court on Tuesday but has not entered a plea. He is to return to court next month.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy