Jamaican prison officer on ganja charges in Cayman pleads guilty

WEST BAY, Cayman Islands— A Jamaican man recently pleaded guilty to allegedly smuggling ganja into a prison facility where he was employed in the Cayman Islands.

Rudolph Rambaran, a 39-year-old resident of West Bay, Cayman, is to be sentenced in March after admitting to one count of smuggling and two counts of possession of ganja.

The Cayman News Service reported on Friday that the Jamaican was arrested on June 9, 2021, when he arrived at the HMP Northward jail for his shift.

A prison director had informed Caymanian police authorities about the seizure of "two packets of drugs" from a prison officer.

Rambaran has been suspended from his duties and remains on bail awaiting his sentence.

Another prison officer, 40-year-old Arnold Cabrera-Diaz, was arrested in July last year and charged in relation to allegations that he was smuggling 11 ounces of ganja in his shoes.

He appeared in court on Tuesday but has not entered a plea. He is to return to court next month.