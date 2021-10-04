Jamaican renewable energy guru named to Forbes' Next 1000 list

Jamaican renewable energy guru named to Forbes' Next 1000 listMonday, October 04, 2021
Antonio Dixon, a Jamaican native and founder of green energy company SolarFi, has been named to Forbes Magazine's Next 1000 list which highlights small business entrepreneurial heroes.
According to Forbes, the year-round initiative showcases the ambitious sole proprietors, self-funded shops, and pre-revenue startups in every region of the United States — all with under US$10 million in revenue or funding and infinite drive and hustle.
Speaking on the accomplishment, Dixon said: “I'm overwhelmed and humbled to be one of the Next 1000. Being on a Forbes list has been a dream of mine for so long and now to be among such a great group of innovators and entrepreneurs is truly an honour.”
“The Next1000 highlights upcoming company leaders to watch and boy do we have a lot to show the world. Keep watching this space,” he added.
Dixon's company, SolarFi, is leading the way in clean outdoor renewable spaces. Having recently been accepted into the prestigious TechStars programme, SolarFi is now powered by some of the biggest names in the business.
SolarFi's Bliss product is Cleantech-hub that focuses on smart cities, advanced mobility and solving issues in the circular economy; and providing an innovative outlet for omnichannel marketing, internet, device-charging, and access to city services in a modern way.
Privé, another one of its products, offers socially distanced enclosures for restaurants, businesses, municipalities, and events that combine technology, renewable energy, and sustainability.
