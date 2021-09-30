Jamaican schools to be gifted game-changing literacy Graphogame app

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Following its successful rollout in a few schools in August of this year, other schools within Jamaica's wider early childhood education system will now have access to the Graphogame literacy app.

Developed by linguists, neuropsychologists and speech pathologists from the Finland-based Grapho Group after 25 years of research, Graphogame is an educational game, with proven efficacy in achieving basic literacy, equal to one-to-one teacher support, among children in the four to nine age group.

The game has been used in Finland for the past 10 years and has subsequently been adopted in the United States, and other countries, with impressive results.

The app is a gift to Jamaican school children courtesy of 'Winsome Wishes for KIDS' (WWKIDS) in New York, with the assistance of the US-based Windward Institute. The Issa Trust Foundation has partnered with WWKIDS for the app rollout in October.

“The pilot rollout in Jamaica has demonstrated that this app can play a very important role in bridging gaps in our early childhood education system, which are now widening as a result of COVID19,” said Simone Sobers, founder of WWKIDS.

“It is interactive, intuitive and user friendly, and best of all, it is free. Once downloaded, it can be played without connectivity and data, which is significant at a time when children may have increased access to devices through several governmental and private sector initiatives, but still lack connectivity and have no access to data,” she continued.

Meanwhile, the Issa Trust Foundation is excited at the rollout of the Graphogame in Jamaica.

“This initiative is in clear alignment with our mission of community-building, providing resources for children to have access to education and promoting and improving health care and other services that increase the well-being and development of Jamaica. We are eager to get it in the hands of all children because we know that education is the foundation on which they will build the rest of their lives. We are happy to play a part in ensuring that this foundation is secure,” president and CEO of the Issa Trust Foundation, Diane Pollard said.

The Graphogame app will be available as a free-to-download application in Jamaica, on iOS, Microsoft and Android App Stores.